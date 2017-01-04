Sonya Jones Facebook Live series begins tonight

ILLINOIS – Former NBC Biggest Loser finalist and HSHS Medical Group Outreach Representative Sonya Jones will begin her series of Facebook Live talks tonight at 8 PM.

Since participating on the Biggest Loser, Jones has been highly involved in the community, hosting and speaking at wellness events, helping with the Biggest Loser Community Challenge and working as a representative for HSHS Medical Group.

Now, she will host a series of live videos to help people live better lives.

Topics that will be discussed on the Facebook Live videos include: weight loss, weight management, health, wellness, The Biggest Loser and HSHS Medical Group. There will be six weekly sessions in total. They will be held every Wednesday through February 8 from 8 – 9 PM Central Time.

Jones says she encourages everyone to work to make their 2017 a journey to better health and wellness.

“Each session will be a fun, informative discussion. My hope is that everyone participating will walk away ready to pursue their fitness goals and stick to their healthy New Year’s resolutions,” Jones explains.

Viewers are encouraged to ask Jones and her guests questions during the discussion.

To join the sessions, make sure to like the HSHS Medical Group Facebook page and log on for the event at the scheduled time.