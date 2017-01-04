Firefighters spend 3 hours cleaning up Jackson St. fire

DECATUR – A fire at a home on South Jackson Street left one person injured and had fire personnel cleaning up damaged items for three hours after.

Decatur Fire officials say they were dispatched to the fire in the 600 block of South Jackson Street at 8:13 AM on Tuesday, January 3.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home and the fire in the rear bedroom area of the one story home. The injured person had been able to escape and call for help from a neighbor’s residence. They were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Fire personnel were able to get control of and extinguish the fire after about half an hour.

They say no one was else was in the home, which sustained significant damage. Crews were on the scene for about three hours conducting extensive overhaul due to the large amount of items stored in the home.

One firefighter was taken to St. Mary’s as well for evaluation and treatment. They were released later that day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Decatur Police Department and the Decatur Fire Department.