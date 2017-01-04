Chicago alderman announces campaign for Governor

ILLINOIS – Another person is throwing their name in the race for Governor of Illinois in 2018.

36-year-old Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar is now also set to run.

Our partners at WTAX News Radio report, Pawar told a Chicago TV station he is concerned that, in his words, “Wealth worship is the only qualifier for public office, trumping public policy.” Pawar reportedly has about $50,000 in the bank, compared to incumbent Governor Bruce Rauner’s $50 million.

Pawar is a Democratic candidate and joins several other Democrats considering runs.

Before Pawar, there were four potential challengers to Governor Rauner’s seat. Representative Cheri Bustos, businessman Chris Kennedy, State Senator Andy Manar and investor J.B. Pritzker have also expressed interest in running.

Kennedy, however, could be the first to officially announce his candidacy this month.