Delta Dental: Illinoisans want to visit the dentist more

ILLINOIS – According to the Delta Dental of Illinois Adult Oral Health & Well-Being Survey, 43 percent of Illinois adults report they do not get to the dentist as often as they’d like.

Delta Dental says dentists lead the pack of health practitioners residents want to see, so the dental benefits carrier is encouraging residents to make visiting the dentist a priority to improve their oral and overall health in the new year.

Dental Director of Delta Dental of Illinois, Katina Spadoni, DDS, says seeing the dentist regularly is important to maintaining oral health, and the new year is a great time to start making a habit out of it.

“Although the survey indicates Illinoisans may not be getting to the dentist as often as recommended, we’re glad they recognize the importance of making time to do so,” Spadoni adds.

Residents who wanted to see the dentist were also ahead of other practitioners, with the gynecologist at 28 percent, dermatologists at 27 percent and general practitioners at 26 percent.

Illinois adults who give their oral health an “A” grade are 27 percent less likely to put the dentist at the top of the list of practitioners they want to see more often. Those who brush their teeth less than twice a day say they would like to visit the dentist more often than those who brush at least twice a day (46 percent vs. 41 percent).

Good oral health can also lead to a boost in confidence and overall well-being, according to the survey. Dr. Spadoni adds that check-ups are also important to preventing poor oral health.

“It’s good to stay in – or get back into – the habit of visiting a dentist. During checkups, dentists can help detect many systemic diseases and dental problems before they become more serious and costly to treat,” Dr. Spadoni explains.

More tips on taking care of your oral health can be found on Delta Dental of Illinois’ oral health source page.