GasBuddy: Highest gas prices in 3 years in 2017

NATIONAL – Gas-focused tech company GasBuddy reports motorists could expect to spend $52 billion more over the course of the year compared to 2016.

The national yearly average is also projected to rise to $2.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s 2017 Fuel Price Outlook, which is 36-cents higher than the past average.

Aside from a rise in gasoline prices, other highlights of the outlook include:

$355 billion will be spent on gasoline in the U.S. over the course of the year, $52 billion more than last year. That’s a considerable jump given that motorists saved $39 billion on gasoline in 2016 versus 2015.

The seasonal switch from ‘winter-blend’ to ‘summer-blend’ as mandated by EPA and the Clean Air Act will bring a spike at the pump later this winter and spring, with the national average gas price rising between 35-60 cents between mid-February and a peak, likely to occur in May.

$3 a gallon gasoline will be seen in at least the nation’s largest cities: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Seattle, with a strong possibility of such prices also appearing in a majority of the nation’s twenty largest metros.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, says the list of factors being mixed into the yearly forecast has never been larger.

“This year will see a new administration take over, perhaps the most oil-friendly in some time, and with so many unknowns in regards to policy changes, we’ll be keeping a keen eye on such along with taxation changes. But forecasting fuel prices, especially this year, remains a challenging balance of science and art,” DeHaan explains.

Additional components that have the potential to weigh on retail gasoline prices include: federal and/or state tax changes, Middle East volatility, currency fluctuations, refinery maintenance and/or unscheduled changes, weather events and shipping/transportation snafus.

GasBuddy’s 2017 Fuel Price Outlook can be found here.