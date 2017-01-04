Caterpillar contemplates consolidating production from Aurora to other facilities

PEORIA – Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) officials announced Wednesday that they are contemplating shifting machine production out of its Aurora, Illinois, facility.

The company is considering transitioning its prime product currently made in Aurora to the following facilities:

Large Wheel Loaders and Compactors to Decatur, Illinois

Medium Wheel Loaders to North Little Rock, Arkansas

This announcement comes in addition to the global restructuring and cost savings plan announced in September 2015.

“Faced with lower demand, we continue to evaluate our global manufacturing capacity. We must use our existing space in the most efficient way possible while maintaining the ability to meet demand when it returns,” says Denise Johnson, Resource Industries group president.

These proposed changes come at a reportedly extensive review.

According to our fellow NBC affiliate station in Peoria WEEK, a Caterpillar spokeswoman said 2,000 employees work at the northern plant, including 800 production employees that could be impacted by this decision, which would likely be made in the second quarter of 2017.

Although manufacturing would move out of Aurora, the company does plan to maintain an office in Aurora for engineering and product support work.

“Should we move forward with the decision to relocate production, we will support the local leaders to mitigate the impact on our employees, their families and the community. We value and respect the significant contributions all employees in Aurora have made in ensuring Caterpillar maintains its unparalleled record of quality and service to our customers and dealer network,” Johnson adds.