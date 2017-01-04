DEVELOPING: U.S. Marshall Task Force investigating shooting in Springfield

UPDATE (Wednesday, 6:00 PM): WAND's Michon Lindstrom checked in with the latest in this shooting investigation.

WAND News has learned the shots were fired by Benjamin Lloyd, who was wanted on a parole warrant. The U.S. Marshall Task Force had been in the area assisting Springfield Police in the search for Lloyd when they received a tip that he was in the Hometown Pantry area. When officers identified themselves to Lloyd, he allegedly fired one shot.

No law enforcement were injured during the exchange.

Authorities were able to take Lloyd into custody, and he is now being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

SPRINGFIELD – WAND News was alerted to reports of gunfire in Springfield Wednesday afternoon and learned the U.S. Marshall Task Force was involved.

It was later revealed authorities were investigating a shooting, which took place on South MacArthur, near the Hometown Pantry, just after noon on January 4. WAND News learned that shots had been fired, but no officers had been injured.

Witnesses also told WAND News they saw several law enforcement personnel in protective gear in the area.

Initially, WAND News attempted to contact local law enforcement but then learned that the Task Force was actually in control of the investigation. Officials with the Marshall’s Task Force tell WAND News they will be releasing more details on this shooting at some point on Wednesday.

Stay with WAND News as we continue to follow this developing story.