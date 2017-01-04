Accumulating Snow Expected Overnight into Thursday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Our next system across the plains is set to bring snow back to central Illinois overnight and into tomorrow morning. Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz says snow will begin to the west of I-55 late this evening and spread east overnight. Expect most of the snow to wrap up by early tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be cold, with that being said, expect this to be a very light and fluffy snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of central Illinois for slick travel conditions late tonight and into Thursday.





Timing:

Beginning: West off I-55 after 10 PM and across the entire area between midnight and 2 AM. .





Ending: West of I-55 around Noon and east of I-57 around 3 PM





Accumulation:

A trace to less than an inch across McLean, Ford and Iroquois counties.



1" to 2" Along and south of a line from Lincoln to Clinton to Rantoul to Hoopeston.



2" to 4" Along and south of an Auburn to Taylorville to Windsor to Mattoon/Charleston to Paris line.

Travel:

Roads are expected to become slick overnight into Thursday afternoon.

-Reduce Speed

-Put extra space between you and the car in front of you

-Allow extra time

-Headlights on/Low Beams only

Road Conditions can be found by clicking here.