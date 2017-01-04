Heroin Overdose Deaths in Double-Digits for Second Consecutive Year in Macon County

It was a record year for heroin overdoses and deaths in Central Illinois.

"When you talk drugs, you're talking death," says Macon County Coroner, Michael Day. The Coroner says the county has seen double-digit deaths for the second year in a row due to heroin, many deaths involving heroin mixed with other substances like cocaine, fentanyl, and bath salts.

"The first years I was here, 23 years ago or there about, we had many years where there were no heroin fatalities in Macon County, maybe one or two," explains Day, "now with heroin being so inexpensive in relation to other drugs that are on the street, we're seeing quite an uptick in the use of heroin."

In 2014, Day reports 9 people died from a heroin overdose. In 2015, 11 died, and through November of 2016, 10 people died from heroin use -- that number expected to go up as several toxicology reports are still pending from the Illinois State Police Department.

"I'm not confident these numbers will come down, but I hope they do. Every time a number appears in our office, that represents a tragic occurrence for a family. Someone in a family has died, someone's friend has perished. These deaths, they're avoidable, they're unnecessary," states Day.

"These are people, they're not numbers. They're people who didn't intend to be a heroin addict," says Lieutenant Jon Butts from the Macon County Sheriff's Office. "There are 80 people a day in the country dying of a heroin overdose and 350 people a day becoming addicted to something. With that being said, this opiate problem that's rampant in our country is here in Macon County."

Local law enforcement and first responders are working with other community organizations to fight the epidemic.

"We have an At Risk Services Program where we can provide stability, some guidance, and some contractional services to people who need help. These people are family members. We want to keep them alive, we want to keep them working, we want to keep them with their family," says Lieutenant Butts.

Hundreds of first responders in Macon County are trained to use and carry Narcan, an opiate antidote that's used to treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency situation.

"At last count a month ago, we were at 150, so by the end of the year, we were probably looking at more around 160 Naloxone reversals in 2016," explains Mike Burkham, the Vice President of Decatur Ambulance Services. "In 2015, the amount of reversals we did was 104. So you can almost see a 50% increase in the number of reversals in one year's time."

While officials say they're working diligently to fight the growing problem, some say they're trying to save one person at a time.

"Once we get someone reversed, we try to get them into recovery," says Burkham.

Opiate addiction affects anyone. Day, Burkham, and Butts stress that there are no socioeconomic boundaries to the drug.

"We see people of all economic status [dying from heroin]. It's a very wide-spread problem," explains Day.

The Coroner believes recovering from heroin addiction is challenging, but possible.

For more information about programs available, including the At Risk Services Program, contact the Macon County Sheriff's Office at (217) 424-1311 or

Heritage Behavioral Health Center at (217) 362-6262.