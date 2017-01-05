ISP responding to multiple crashes throughout Central Illinois

ILLINOIS - Illinois State Police say troopers are responding to several reports of crashes throughout central Illinois Thursday morning.

Troopers say some of the crashes they've responded to include a two-vehicle collision on I-57 near Effingham, a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 seven miles west of Vandalia, a two-vehicle crash on I-70 two miles from Vandalia, and a jackknifed truck-tractor semi-trailer on I-57 near Tuscola. Authorities say several individuals involved in these crashes have been taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Citizens are urged to not travel during inclement road conditions unless the trip is absolutely necessary. If you do have to drive during these road conditions, you are asked to slow down and use caution, and to move over for any vehicle on the shoulder of the road that's displaying hazard or emergency lights.

Additionally, citizens are encouraged to check on winter road conditions in their area by clicking here.