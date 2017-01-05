Free children's orthopedic assessment clinic being held in Lincoln

LINCOLN - Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital is partnering with The Lincoln Elks #914 Lodge to provide a free children's orthopedic assessment clinic on January 10.

The clinic will be conducted by Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Borowiecki and Physician Assistant David Purvis. This program is being provided to help review bone and joint development in children, such as those who have complaints of back, knee, leg, or ankle pain, or have a back curvature.

Individuals will not need to receive a medical referral to attend the clinic; however, an appointment to attend must be made by calling (800) 272-0074. This clinic will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

