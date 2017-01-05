Mattoon man facing multiple drug-related charges following January 4 arrest

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department says one man is facing multiple drug-related charges after a January 4 arrest.

Mattoon police say officers arrested Jeremy Pieper, 34, on January 4 in the 1100 block of Prairie Avenue. Officer say Pieper was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and prescription medication without a valid prescription.

Pieper was taken to Coles County Jail, and faces preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. We will provide more information as it becomes available.