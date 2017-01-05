Former Business Owner Facing Federal Fraud Charges

SPRINGFIELD - The former owner of a business that supplied various products to Medicaid recipients has been indicted on five counts of health care fraud.

In a release, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced that former Childrite Medical Supply, Inc. owner Kevin Schaul, 51, was indicted on five counts of health care fraud. According to the indictment, Schaul allegedly submitted false claims to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services for delivery of incontinence products from August 2009 through at least September 2013. During that time frame, officials say Medicaid paid Childrite about $2.3 million for more than 19,000 submitted claims.

The USDOJ's release also says the indictment alleges that the fraudulent Medicaid payments were used by Schaul to pay for "clothing, food, entertainment, fuel, travel, mortgage payments, and payments to a family member." According to the USDOJ's release, the estimated loss to the Medicaid program is more than $500,000. Childrite Medical Supply, Inc. was dissolved in October 2014.

Schaul is due back in court on March 7. If convicted, Schaul faces up to 10 years in prison, and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.