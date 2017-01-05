The Limited closing stores in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Officials with The Limited stores have announced the closure of several facilities throughout central Illinois.

WAND News has confirmed the final day for The Limited stores in Forsyth, Champaign, Bloomington, and Springfield will be January 7.  Officials say the stores were originally planned to be rebranded following a large sale.

Employees were informed of the closures last week.  We will provide more information as it becomes available.

