Marijuana Pain Management and Wellness Clinic opening in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE - A new Marijuana Pain Management and Wellness Clinic will open in Shelbyville on February 4.

Medical Cannabis Outreach Pain Management & Wellness Clinics officials say the new facility will be located at 480 North Heinlein. Officials also say the clinics will help evaluate, counsel, certify, and register patients for Illinois' medical cannabis program. Qualified individuals will be able to meet with a physician, obtain required fingerprints, and submit their application on the same day.

Additionally, the clinic will offer a "Customized Cannabis Therapy Program" to help first-time users with medicating.

For more information about these clinics, call (309) 922-6907.