HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur Family YMCA offering free fitness classes

DECATUR - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is teaming up with the Decatur Family YMCA to provide free fitness classes to central Illinois residents every month, starting January 5.

Officials say the January 5 class will be held at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital at 6:00 p.m., with additional classes planned for January 9 at the Decatur Family YMCA, starting at 8:15 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

These new classes are part of the new GO! 217 Program, which encourages residents to keep moving in order to battle obesity and chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and more. Officials say GO! 217 is geared toward communities with HSHS hospitals, such as Decatur, Springfield, and Litchfield.

