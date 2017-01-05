Illinois Chamber call for 5 Key Areas of Progress in 2017

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Chamber calls for progress in 5 key areas to reinvigorate state economy.

Illinois Chamber President and CEO Todd Maisch says, "In 2017, state lawmakers should take the opportunity to get Illinois going again- and getting Illinois growing again."

The Chamber urges lawmakers to address five key state policy areas that can help accelerate the Illinois economy. They are:

- Enacting pre-growth economic reforms

- Reforming the state's unfair workers compensation system

- Rejecting anti-competitive proposals such as more requirements on employers

- Working together on common sense regulatory issues such as modernizing the state's outdated telecommunications law to drive more investment

- Focus on education outcomes and workforce preparation, such as supporting students interested in careers that do not require a four year college degree.

Maisch says, "These reforms re-establish balance and help Illinois become more competitive. By enacting them in 2017, we believe Illinois can begin living up to its full economic potential."