Macon County Farm Bureau Scholarship Applications available

Posted:

DECATUR - The Macon County Farm Bureau invites members and their children to apply for a variety of scholarships this year.

Children of members who are majoring in agriculture related fields may apply. Applications are available at the Macon County Farm Bureau website. The application must be postmarked by February 15th.

You can also contact to the Farm Bureau Office for more information at 217 877 2436.

