Cat Manufacturing Move Might Net 500 Decatur Jobs

Decatur – Up to 500 jobs could be coming to Decatur as part of a shifting of manufacturing by heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar.

As WAND News was the first to report on Wednesday Cat is contemplating a move to shift 800 production related jobs from Aurora to Decatur and a plant in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Decatur plant, which produces mining equipment, will likely add manufacturing of Large Wheel Loaders and Compactors.

“Somewhere in the neighborhood of about 500 positions at our facility,” Economic Development President Ryan McCrady told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “It will continue to help build the employment base here.”

McCrady credits the workforce at Decatur as the reason the company may have chosen to move jobs here.

“They have a tremendous amount of pride in what they do and they have a history of producing a very high quality work product too,” McCrady stated. “Manufacturers can be successful in Illinois, specifically in Decatur. But it also shows that we have a very high quality workforce here.”

Patrick Hoban, city economic development officer, agreed. Pointing to the strong workforce throughout the city. “We’ve got the workers that are here that are known for quality manufacturing.”

Hoban says new commercial development in Decatur during 2016 stood at $71 million not including a $200 million renovation of the Fuyao glass plant. Before the Caterpillar announcement Decatur announced $8.4 million in new commercial development projects in the first four days of 2017.