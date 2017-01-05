Emergency Winter Shelter for Men Opens in Champaign-Urbana

An emergency winter overnight shelter for men is opening in Champaign-Urbana to help the homeless.

The emergency men's shelter will be available for those seeking a warm place to stay, beginning tomorrow through the end of March. It's the only emergency shelter of its kind in the Champaign-Urbana area.

The effort is a collaboration between the Council of Service Providers to the Homeless and local organizations, including United Way and several area churches.

Faith United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church are hosting the shelter which will help up to 30 men.

First Presbyterian Church will host Sunday through Thursday. Faith United Methodist Church will host Friday and Saturday.

The shelter will serve as a pilot program to help gather data and build a better understanding of the population of homeless men in Champaign County.

"The data we gather will help educate our conversation moving forward about our community's shelter needs - and what our community can feasibly sustain," says Melany Jackson, immediate past chair of CSPH and Director of C-U at Home.

"Right now, there's no place for men in an emergency situation. We have some transitional programs available, but there's nothing for emergency. There was a gap in our service system that needed to be filled. Nobody wants someone to pass away on a park bench, frozen in the winter time," says Beverley Baker, the United Way's Community Impact Director.

Four staff members will be in charge of running the shelter. They will work in pairs each evening. Faith United Methodist Church is providing administration and oversight of the staff.

The shelter's budget of $35,000 is entirely funded by local community efforts. No state or federal funds are available for the project. United Way of Champaign County is coordinating all funding. They welcome gifts to the Men's Winter Emergency Shelter Fund to support the program.

The shelter is open January 6 - March 31, 2017.

Hours: 9:30pm - 6:30am

Sunday through Thursday evenings: First Presbyterian Church located at 302 W. Church St, Champaign

Friday and Saturday evenings: Faith United Methodist Church located at 1719 S. Prospect Ave, Champaign

To donate by mail: 404 W. Church St, Champaign, IL 61820 or online: www.uwayhelps.org/give.