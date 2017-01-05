Portillo's Breaks Ground in Champaign

Portillo's Hot Dogs is breaking ground. The restaurant, famous for their hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and chocolate cake, will be located at 2306 North Prospect Avenue in Champaign.

Portillo's CEO, Keith Kinsey, is an alumni of University of Illinois. He says he's excited to see a Portillo's location opening in the town of his Alma mater.

"It's great! It's exciting for me, both from a standpoint of Portillo's, the company and growth and opportunity to open outside of Chicago. For me, personally, coming back to Champaign, being an alum of the University of Illinois, and being able to give back to the community and university is very important to me," says Kinsey.

"There's a lot of excitement being built, a lot of people talking and asking when the opening date is going to be. A part of it from an opening perspective, and from a standpoint of employment and job opportunities, it's been great to see the welcome that we're getting," states Kinsey.

Portillo's is expected to bring about 210 jobs to the area. The restaurant will open in late April.