Lincoln Land Community College Student Run Restaurant to open

TAYLORVILLE - Student run restaurant to open at Lincoln Land Community College. Bistro Verde will open for lunch and dinner beginning Wednesday, January 25th with food prepared and served by LLCC culinary arts, baking and pastry, and hospitality students. The cafe's dining room is staffed by students from the Dining Room Operations class and food is prepared by students in the Food Production IV class. Desserts are created by students enrolled in the Advanced Baking and Pastry and Restaurant Desserts classes. Bread is supplied by the Artisan Breads class. Reservations are encouraged to Bistro Verde by calling 217 786 2821. Bistro Verde is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday's and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is a casual Cajun Bistro. Cash and debit card are accepted.