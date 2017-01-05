ISP arrest man wanted in connection with January 3 truck stop shooting

GILMAN - Illinois State Police say one man has been arrested in connection with the January 3 shooting of another person at a truck stop in Gilman.

Troopers say the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m., resulting in one man being shot twice and the shooter driving from the scene in a truck-tractor semi-trailer. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

ISP officials say a truck matching the description of the one used by the shooter was spotted heading southbound on I-57 near Champaign, and an ISP Trooper, with the assistance of the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and Champaign Police Department, stopped the truck-tractor and took the driver into custody.

The driver, identified as Jason Sanders, 36, is facing a preliminary charge of attempted murder, and was transferred to the custody of the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.