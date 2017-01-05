CWLP Will Pause Customer Online and Phone Payments This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD - A server move will mean a pause of CWLP payments by phone and on line this weekend. Starting Friday, January 6th at 5 p.m. through Saturday January 7th at approximately 6 p.m. City Water Light and Power customers will NOT have access to the utility's online payment system (cwlponline.com or the phone system). CWLP's Customer Information System is being moved to a new server with improved speed and space. A new online payment system in currently under construction for launch later this year. Customers can bring their payments to the payment office of CWLP or use the drive thru during regular business hours. Payment drop boxes are also available throughout the city. Payment drop boxes are located in the drive through lanes of Illinois National Bank branches and at the Heartland Credit Union on West White Oaks Drive.