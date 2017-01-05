Crime Stoppers Raises Reward for Springfield Murder

Springfield- Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is raising the reward for the December 21st murder of 19-year old Alaysia Bennett to $5,000.

Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that due to the details of this crime they felt it was necessary to raise the reward in able to get the person responsible out of the community. "There isn't a location of the community or a person of the community that is more important than any another but in this particular case it cold have been something of such a tragic consequence that if people are going to go out and do this type of shooting incidents then they have to know that we are going to try and put a stop to it with every resource we have." said Officer Mike Badger, Coordinator for Crime Stoppers.

The announcement was made surrounded by Bennett's family members. "Help us bring justice to this family for the cowardly senseless act, committed by one or more people in our community, and there people in this community who know who did this, we need them to be brave and strong and come forward so we can bring peace and justice for this family to the best of our ability." said Springfield Chief of Police Kenny Winslow.

While it is still hard to talk about Alaysia, her father Lance wants the community to know how much she was loved, and that he does have forgive in his heart for the shooter if they can turn themselves in. "You know who you are, give me a chance to forgive you, it's got to be wearing heavy on your heart, I know you didn't intend to do it to her. I know you didn't." he pleaded.

Bennett was one of five people, including a three-year old child, in a parked car on the 2400 block of West Washington Street, when someone pulled up in a black van blocking the car. A person jumped out of the van and fired at least half a dozen shots into the car, one of those which hit Bennett fatally wounding here.

Crime Stoppers is also increasing the reward up to $2,500 for any information on the October robbing of Letz Hunt & Sport in Springfield. Over 50 guns were taken from the store during the robbery.