St. Teresa hitting stride ahead of CIC opener

DECATUR -- The St. Teresa Bulldogs are heating up ahead of their conference opener against Central A&M.

Head coach Tom Noonan's squad won the Team Soy Christmas Tournament last week for the fourth year in a row, and in doing so held opponents to just under 38 points per game.

Even more good news for St. Teresa - senior guard Rashan Smith has been practicing, and is nearing his season debut after recovering from an ACL injury. Smith, a starter on the 2015 state runner up team, should provide an instant spark for an offense that's averaging 54 points per game.