A Frigid Friday Ahead

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Cold arctic air has once again plunged into central Illinois. Air temperatures will fall into the single digits with wind chill values well below zero.

Expect temperatures in the morning to range from 2 above north of I-74 to near 10 above along I-70.

A northwest wind will help to drive wind chill values well below zero Friday morning. The wind chill will range from -12 below to around -2 below farther south.

Make sure when you venture out tomorrow or have to work outdoors, cover any exposed skin! If you take your kids to the bus stop in the morning, let them stay in the car longer or inside the house. This blast of cold air looks to stay with us into the weekend.