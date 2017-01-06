Central A&M, TC-SV advance; Charleston and Mattoon win

Click the video above for a quartet of games, including the semifinals of the Macon County Tournament plus a pair of games in the Apollo Conference.

Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament
Semifinals:
(1) Tri-City-Sangamon Valley 55, (5) Meridian 29
(3) Central A&M 58, (2) St. Teresa 49

Consolation finals:
(4) Maroa-Forsyth vs. (6) Warrensburg-Latham, Saturday 3 p.m.

Third Place:
(5) Meridian vs. (2) St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Finals:
(1) Tri-City-Sangamon Valley vs. (3) Central A&M, 6 p.m.

Apollo Conference
Charleston 48, Mt. Zion 33
Mattoon 58, Taylorville 36

