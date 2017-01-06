Springfield businessman faces health-care fraud charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A Springfield man has appeared in court on allegations that he cheated Medicaid by filing false claims through a company that supplies incontinence products.

The State Journal-Register says 51-year-old Kevin Schaul appeared in federal court Thursday and was released on bond. A message seeking comment from his attorney wasn't returned.

The indictment says Schaul ran Springfield-based Childrite Medical Supply and submitted false claims for more than $500,000 over four years. He's accused of spending money on travel and mortgage payments.

He faces five counts of health-care fraud. A conviction on just one count carries a maximum 10-year prison term.

