2017: Year of Scott Air Force Base

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE- As of Friday, January 6th, Governor Rauner declared the 2017 year the year of Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.

The base has its centennial birthday this year. Scott Air Force Base houses the central command of the Defense Information System Agency. It is the country's largest cyber operations center. The state of the art facility opened in August. An event Governor Rauner attended. Scott Air Force Base generates $3.5 billion for the local economy.

