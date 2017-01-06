Schools Asked To Conduct Tests For Deadly Radon

Springfield – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the American Lung Association in Illinois are teaming up to launch a radon testing program in schools across the state.

It’s estimated more than 1,100 people in Illinois develop radon-related lung cancer each year. Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that comes from the decay of naturally occurring uranium in soil. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., and the leading cause among non-smokers.

Schools will be asked to voluntarily test for radon. Radon in schools is a risk for children but possibly an even bigger risk for teachers. Teachers often work in the same buildings for 10, 20 or 30 years with long-term exposure increasing their cancer risk.

“State law encourages school districts to test buildings for radon every five years,” said IEMA Director James Joseph. “This program will provide the equipment and guidance schools need so they can conduct the tests themselves and save the cost of professional testing.”

In many cases, radon levels in schools can be lowered through modifications to the heating and air conditioning systems.