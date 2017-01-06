Governor Bruce Rauner Signs Bill Making It Easier for Teachers to Move to Illinois and Work

CARBONDALE – Governor Bruce Rauner signed legislation that will ensure the transition to classrooms is made easier for out-of-state teachers moving to Illinois. State Sen. Dave Luechtefeld, a co-sponsor of the bill, and State Representative Terri Bryant joined the governor at Carbondale Community High School for the bill signing.

“This bill is about teachers, jobs and opportunities,” Governor Rauner said. “We are clearing a better pathway to the classroom for teachers who have moved to Illinois and ensure they can focus on the important job they do, which is educating our children. It’s time to build on this success story and work together to pass a balanced budget and changes that will lead to new jobs and stronger schools to put Illinois back on the right path.”

SB 2912 makes it easier to transfer an out-of-state teachers’ license to Illinois by streamlining the process. The Illinois State Board of Education can now grant an Illinois license to teachers with comparable out-of-state licenses. The bill also reduces several burdens on people trying to become substitute teachers.

“Investing in our teachers is a critical component to ensuring all children in Illinois are healthy, safe, and well educated, so that by the time they turn 25 they are in good paying, high-quality careers,” Secretary of Education Beth Purvis said. “Lifting these burdens will allow experienced educators quicker access to the classroom without compromising on quality.”

This bill helps address Illinois regional teacher shortage and substitute teacher shortage by making it easier to obtain a teaching license if a teacher holds an out-of-state license. In addition, it reduces the fee to obtain a substitute teaching license and lifts some of the burdens retired teachers faced if they wanted to return to the classroom to sub for a teacher.

"Schools have been asking for more flexibility to hire qualified teachers and substitute teachers so that they can offer our children the best education possible,” said State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington). “This measure will help districts deal with a dire shortage of substitute teachers, while enhancing residents' local control of their schools.”

“Anything we can do to make things easier for teachers who move to Illinois to get into the classroom as soon as possible is incredibly important,” State Senator Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) said. “This new law will also benefit rural districts that oftentimes have a difficult time finding experienced substitute teachers. Most importantly, our students will benefit the most from this new law as it ensures more qualified teachers are in our classrooms.”

"Today's action is a good step toward addressing the shortage of substitute teachers in Illinois while also reducing burdensome regulations on those who want to teach," said State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield). "This was a top issue for school administrators from my district and I applaud the Governor's action on this bill."