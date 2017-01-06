SCHEELS will Host Kidzeum Exhibit to Bring Awareness That Kidzeum Needs More Funds to Open

Springfield, IL – Kidzeum of Health and Science’s Types of Joints exhibit is right here in Springfield, IL at SCHEELS. The exhibit is to bring awareness to the community that Kidzeum is just $300,000 shy of starting construction and needs the communities help to close the gap. See first hand the types of exhibits Kidzeum will offer as you learn in an hands-on way about the types of joints located in your body and how they function.

SCHEELS will host the Types of Joints Exhibit until the end of the year. Everyone is invited to come to SCHEELS during store hours. “Kidzeum is extremely grateful to SCHEELS for hosting our Types of Joints exhibit. Having an exhibit accessible to families in Sangamon County before we actually open is such a great way for us to demonstrate the quality of exhibits Kidzeum will offer,” says Kidzeum Board President, Rachael Thomson. “Not only is SCHEELS helping bring awareness about Kidzeum but they have contributed $100,000 to sponsor our Kidz Fit Klub and our Build a Boat exhibit!”

Once Kidzeum is open, the Types of Joint Exhibit will be located within the Healthy Body Gallery. The Healthy BodyGallery will be a three-story interactive gallery and more than 100 active engagements celebrating the human body, engaging visitors to learn how the body functions. Interactive exhibits and programs will build an understanding, alleviate anxiety and promote those services and providers such as pediatricians, cardiologists, ENT’s and pharmaceutical companies who help to further model healthy habits or provide products for young people. These early healthy habits will become a healthy lifestyle and support overall community strength and well-being.

For more information about the Kidzeum project please click here. Kidzeum will be a three story, 25,000 square foot children’s museum

dedicated to teaching children of all abilities about health and science through discovery and play.

The Kidzeum has raised $6.69 million of its $6.99 million dollar goal. Slated to open in late 2017. If your family or business is interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Board President, Rachael Thomson at (217) 725-1247 or info@kidzeum.org.