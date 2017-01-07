Illinois Policy Institute Release Report Revealing Power of the Illinois Speaker of the House

Illinois Policy Institute Release Report Revealing Power of the Illinois Speaker of the HousePosted: Updated:
-
Woman arrested for obstructing justice in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a woman has been arrested for obstructing justice in the investigation into the shooting death of Demesheo Lovelace.
-
Grand jury indicts Christensen for visiting scholar kidnapping
A federal grand jury charged 28-year old Brendt Christensen with kidnapping visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.
-
Decatur man indicted in 2015 armed robbery, murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Decatur man on multiple charges in connection with an April 3, 2015 armed robbery and April 5, 2015 murder of Paige Mars.
-
City worker seriously hurt by firework
Neighbors heard a loud "boom."
-
Woman trapped in car, rescued following storm
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois woman ended up trapped in her car after a storm.
-
The Brass Horn providing fine clothing, service for more than 25 years
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many clothing stores can be found throughout Decatur, but one has been providing exceptional personal service and custom fits for men seeking fine clothing for more than a quarter-of-a-century.
-
Emergency rules help schools with teacher shortage
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education passed new emergency rules that will help the state with a teacher shortage problem.
