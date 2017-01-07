Illinois Policy Institute Release Report Revealing Power of the Illinois Speaker of the House

Springfield- A report by the Illinois Policy Institute aims at showing the public how much power the Speaker of the House has in Illinois.

The Illinois Police Institute conducted a study of all 50 states, and found that no other state givers their legislative leaders the power that the Illinois Speaker of the House has. The results of the study are released a new report, Madigan Rules: How Illinois Give It's House Speaker Power to Manipulate and Control the Legislative Power. "Democracy is broken in Illinois. Virtually no other politician in any other state government has as much power and authority as the speaker of Illinois foes. And that should be concerning, especially considering the fact that only a handful of people voted for Michael Madigan to be in office, yet he has unyielding control over Illinois residents." said Mindy Ruckman, a policy analyst for the Illinois Policy Institute.

Michael Madigan has been the Speaker of the House in Illinois for 30 years, and in that the time, the reports says he has amassed more power than any other legislator in the state. "He has the ability to decide what bills will or will not be called. If there is a bill that is proposed and he doesn't like the contents of it, he can simply not allow it to be voted on." Ruckman said.

Ruckman adds that the speaker of the house in Illinois can call a bill at anytime. "The speaker has the ability to call those bills at any time. Illinois is one of only three states that gives the speaker of the house the ability to do that. Most states have some sort of system set up, where people will know ahead of time, so they have notification and can prepare."

The Illinois Policy Institute says they want the public to know that this is power imbalance effects everyone. "Illinois residents should be concerned about this because that means that their legislators that they elected to represent them aren't given a chance to be heard, and these constituents, these residents aren't being heard in Springfield.

Steve Brown, spokesman for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says these legislative rules have been in place for years, and were drafted by Illinois Republicans. "The legislative rules cited by lobby group Illinois Policy Institute have been in place for decades and were first authored by Illinois Republicans in the House and Senate. Funny they wait 25 years to complain." he said.

The full report can be found here.