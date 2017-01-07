Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/6

Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for a night of rivalries, dunks and more! Flip through the video player for each segment of the Friday Frenzy.



Video 1:

Lanphier 73, Eisenhower 58

MacArthur 50, Glenwood 38

Lincoln 47, Springfield 39

Jacksonville 61, Sacred Heart-Griffin 40

St. Teresa 48, Central A&M 28

Warrensburg-Latham 72, Meridian 51



Video 2:

Shelbyville 70, Clinton 67 (OT)

Argenta-Oreana 67, Maroa-Forsyth 42

Effingham 79, Taylorville 47

Teutopolis 99, St. Thomas More 68



Video 3:

Illinois-Indiana preview

Shelbyville WR Kentrell Beck named Second Team Freshman All-America