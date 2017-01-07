Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/6

Posted:
Lincoln's Titus Cannon and the Railsplitters knocked off Springfield High 47-39.

Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for a night of rivalries, dunks and more! Flip through the video player for each segment of the Friday Frenzy.

Video 1:
Lanphier 73, Eisenhower 58
MacArthur 50, Glenwood 38
Lincoln 47, Springfield 39
Jacksonville 61, Sacred Heart-Griffin 40
St. Teresa 48, Central A&M 28
Warrensburg-Latham 72, Meridian 51

Video 2:
Shelbyville 70, Clinton 67 (OT)
Argenta-Oreana 67, Maroa-Forsyth 42
Effingham 79, Taylorville 47
Teutopolis 99, St. Thomas More 68

Video 3:
Illinois-Indiana preview
Shelbyville WR Kentrell Beck named Second Team Freshman All-America

