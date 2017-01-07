Scrappy Eisenhower squad catches fire under Walker

DECATUR -- Most teams would fold after a 2-3 start, but that meat grinder of an early season schedule served as a launching pad for Eisenhower.



The Panthers rattled off a trio of wins at the Collinsville Christmas tournament that included Belleville East and Quincy, and then they knocked off rival Southeast 70-55 in a midweek game. In short: the Panthers are hot, hotter than they've been at any point since their 28-1 season in 2007-08. In fact, Eisenhower's eight wins (8-5) are already more than it had in any season from 2009-2014. Last year they went 12-19 in Walker's debut.



The cast of characters includes headliners Stephon Bobbitt and Stefon Jarrett, plus 6-foot-3 sharpshooter Yansyn Taylor and bouncy 6-foot-5 wing Julian Jones, but the team wouldn't be where it is without its grinder, 5-foot-10 junior Quylan Young. Young's play is more reminiscent of a free safety than a shooting guard, but his scrappy play and head-down humility are a major reason the Panthers are cruising for their first winning season since 2007-08.



To hear from Walker and Young, click the video above.