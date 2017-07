CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE MACON COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!

DECATUR -- Tri-City/Sangamon Valley captured its first ever Macon County Girls Basketball title with a 48-43 win over Central A&M in the finals.

The Lady Tornadoes took an 8 point lead into the fourth quarter, and sealed the victory with a couple big defensive plays down the stretch including a steal by Ashlyn Sturdy with 45 seconds left.

Central A&M's streak of six straight county championships comes to an end.