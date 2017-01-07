Children's Museum of Illinois Holding Sensory Friendly Hours

Decatur- The Children's Museum of Illinois is giving children with exceptional needs a chance to enjoy the museum without all the stress.

Since October the museum has been holding Sensory Friendly Hours. These special hours are held on the first weekend of the month, and hour before the museum opens. "It is a time when the museum is turned down a little bit, so some of the exhibits aren't turned on all the way, we have smaller crowds, it's a little bit more accessible for families who have children with sensory processing issues or autism or other special needs." said Abby Koester, Director of Education at the Children's Museum of Illinois. "We wanted to offer a time where families could come together and play at the museum without their children being overwhelmed, and not enjoy the museum,"

These new quiet hours allow the children to experience all of the fun and learning at the museum. "We feel it is really important to have our families play as a whole and have a chance for kids who may not visit the museum at a normal time because it's so loud. So to visit at a time that is a little quieter in the museum, we just want to make sure that everyone can enjoy the space and have a great time with families." said Koester.

This idea came from a local group, Not Forgotten, a non-profit that is focused on bringing families and educators together to help create supportive resources for children with Autism. The Founder, Rebekah Harrelson and Millikin Professor Dr. Denice Love, began speaking with organizations about creating a space within their organization where families with autistic children could go to. The Children's Museum of Illinois was the first place in town to adopt a special hour for this. "The museum was so open and willing and ready to do this and no questions asked. Doors are open, me and Denice were able to go in talk with staff, it was instant that they were like yes, we want to do this for families, because we are here for the families, because you have to include all families." said Harrelson.

Harrelson, who has an autistic son, saw that there was a need for programs like this in the community after experiences with her own family. "It's the only way that my son and family as a unit are able to enjoy those types of activities, so without these type of accommodations we wouldn't be going." she said.

For Harrelson, she hopes that the Children's Museum is just beginning. "It's very exciting because I think that they are the first or start to a change, and hopefully other business or organizations will say hey, we don't want to be left behind."

Harrelson and Love created a social story for the Children's Museum for families to view before coming to the museum. They plan on making others for various organizations in the area.

For more information on Not Forgotten Inc, head to their Facebook page.