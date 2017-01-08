WAND Sunday Preps Roundup

Click the videos above for our big storylines from a busy weekend of preps basketball, and highlights from Saturday's big games.

From a county championship to a dual between two of the state's top recruits, it was another weekend to remember for high school basketball fans in Illinois.

Noah Newman checks in with some of the big stories, including Tri-City/SV's Macon County Championship win, St. Teresa's seven game winning streak, Shelbyville's super sophomore, and a showdown between Jeremiah Tilmon and Jordan Goodwin.