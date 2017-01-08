Daily Bread Soup Kitchen Hosts Open House

Champaign- Residents in the Champaign were able to get a first hand look at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen's new building.

The new location larger location is on First Street, and can now accommodate the growing crowds that they save on a daily basis. "At first, we would have a very small crowd for a meal and then it has grown through the years from about thirty people to about 200 people so we now have a building that's appropriate for that amount of people. It's wonderful." said Helen McDowell, the founder of Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

"The old place I think we could seat 80 people at a time, now we can seat 120, so not as much waiting a little more relaxing as people are enjoying their lunch." added Karen Pickard, a volunteer of six years at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

Helen McDowell first began Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in 1980, although if you ask her, it is the volunteers who have made it possible for these three decades. "I really feel that I just didn't quit, I've been involved since the very beginning but I give credit to the volunteers and their spirit they just stuck with it" she said.

McDowell credits the purchase of the new building through help from the community, as they are funded completely by donations. "We accept no federal or state grants, we do everything through private donations, and people in this community have been extraordinary generous." she explained.

While everyone at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen is excited to have the new building to serve the community, they are most excited to see the faces of those they serve as they come into the new space. "The best thing about this new move is how joyful the guests are about it. Our guests have come in smiles on their faces, it's comfortable its roomy and some people have said, I can't believe you did this for me, and that's really the best part." said Pickard.

"They say all sorrows are lessened with bread, and we see that happen here everyday people come in with very grim expressions and they go out smiling" McDowell added.

This new building also allows Daily Bread to serve hot meals 7 days a week, something that was not possible before. "We moved here because we needed to be open 7 days a week when we were formerly at the church they were wonderful landlords, but they needed their space on the weekends, so we were not able to serve a hot meal on Saturday and Sunday, but now we can. " said Pickard.

While increasing the serving and dining space, the new building also allows for Daily Bread to store the vast amount of food that they receive from various restaurants in the community. "We had a problem about where should we put all this food so now we have more storage so that is what we love, free food. Aside from free food, we are very very good customers of Eastern Illinois Food bank and we are so fortunate in this community to have the food bank because we shop there and get quality merchandise at minimum prices."

The first hot meal was served at the First Street location was served on December 20th.