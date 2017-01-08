Mattoon House Fire Displaces Family

MATTOON- An early Sunday morning fire leaves a family homeless. Mattoon Fire Department tells WAND news the fire occurred around 9:00 a.m.Sunday, at 917 Woodlawn Avenue in a bedroom.

Crews were on scene for three hours putting the fire out and cleaning up. A preliminary investigation finds that the cause of the fire will be ruled accidental.

The house is a complete loss, three children and one adult escaped unharmed. More details to come.