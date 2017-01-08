Scam Alert: 815 number impersonating Police Officer Fund

MACON COUNTY – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam circulating, which impersonates a fund for injured and disabled officers.

County authorities say residents have reported receiving calls from an 815 area code, claiming to represent the “Injured and Disabled Police Officer Fund for Macon County.” Officials with the Macon County Sheriff say this is not a legitimate call. It is a scam.

Anyone who receives a call like this is instructed to not give any money to the individuals as they do not support a legitimate charity.

Those who get this call, and especially those who fall prey to it, are urged to call the Macon County Elder Abuse and Scam Hotline at 217-615-7582.