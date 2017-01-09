I Have a Dream Speech to be Read in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - The Lincoln Museum in Springfield plans to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, with two readings of his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

On January 16th, actor Reggie Guyton will read the speech at 10:30am and 1:30pm, in the museum's main plaza.

The museum will also offer free admission to community groups, who register in advance.

