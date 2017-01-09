Indiana Governor Inauguration Today

INDIANAPOLIS - The inauguration for Indiana Governor-Elect, Eric Holcomb will take place at the state fairgrounds, today.

Holcomb will replace Mike Pence, who was elected Vice-President of the United states, with presidential running mate, Donald Trump.

Pence will attend the ceremony and vacate the governor's mansion, in Indianapolis.

The V.P.-elect will then fly to Washington D.C. where he will settle into his temporary residence.