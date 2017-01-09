Governor Rauner Hires Munger Employees

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Rauner has hired 23 people who worked under former Comptroller, Leslie Munger.

Governor Rauner's newest Director of Communications, Brad Hahn will now be earning $150,000.00, under his administration. He was Munger's former Chief of Staff.

A spokesperson for the Governor says no new positions were created and the administration's personnel costs are lower than what former Governor Pat Quinn’s administration spent.