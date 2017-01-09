Dad's Club's Clean Child Support Initiative

DECATUR – One local group is seeking the attention of local lawmakers, as the new session begins this week.

The "Dad's Club" is an organization, advocating for fathers and mothers going through the family court system.

Their recent efforts involve restructuring the child support formula, changing the way payments are calculated.

Co-Founder of Dad’s Club, Aaron Wemple says, "I spent about 10-15 years going through the family court system myself, and I wished I had someone to help me through that system. Because it's so hard number one if you have never been through it before, you don't know how to navigate the system. So now that I have experience I just thought it was important to share that with others who are going through the system."