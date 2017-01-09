Gas Prices Up, National Average: $2.38

DECATUR - The new year has come with higher gas prices. The average price at the pump has jumped up 12-cents over the past three weeks to $2.38 a gallon. That's about $0.33 higher than it was one year ago.

During the past five weeks, the price for gas has increased by $0.18.

Experts believe the causes for higher pump prices are refiners paying a higher cost to make gasoline and gas tax hikes that went into effect in several states on January first.

Here is a look at the prices in our area...in Decatur it's around $2.44 a gallon. In Springfield, it’s around $2.35 a gallon. In Champaign-Urbana, it’s around $2.49 a gallon.