Meijer sees significant increase in cold/flu remedy sales, urges customers to get flu shots

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As the number of influenza cases begin to increase, one Midwest retailer has announced they've seen a 30 percent increase in sales of cold and flu remedies.

In a news release, Meijer officials say the increase in sales at their stores could indicate that customers may have not received an annual flu shot. According to Meijer Pharmacy Operations Vice President Karen Mankowski, it's not too late to receive a flu shot, and that influenza viruses "commonly peak in January and February."

Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting an increase in flu-related doctor visits in the next several weeks, and officials say the current flu shot is a good match for the predominant flu strains this year.

