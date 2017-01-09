Decatur Public Library seeking input for future programs and services

DECATUR - Decatur residents are encouraged to participate in a survey that will help the Decatur Public Library plan future programs and services.

Questions in the survey include how often you visit the library, what library resources you utilize, whether you are satisfied with the library's current programs, and how the library could better serve you.

All responses are kept confidential, and will be gathered to present to library officials in a future report. The survey takes about 10-to-15 minutes to complete, and will be available through January 25.

For more information, or to participate in the survey, click here.