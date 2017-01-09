Parkland College hosting informational meeting for prospective students in February

CHAMPAIGN - Parkland College officials are inviting high school students who are thinking about studying agriculture and engineering science and technologies to attend a free informational meeting on February 8.

Prospective students and their parents are invited to attend the event at the college's Parkhill Applied Technology Center, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to learn more about Parkland College's programs and instructional labs, and will also have the opportunity to meet with staff.

This event is open to the public, but you must register before the event. For more information, or to register, click here.